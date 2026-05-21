Rajnath Singh, South Korean minister inaugurate Indian war memorial in Seoul

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and South Korean minister of patriots and veterans affairs Kwon Oh-eul on Thursday inaugurated the Indian war memorial at Imjingak Park near Seoul, commemorating the role played by Indian soldiers during and after the Korean War as part of events marking the conflict’s 75th anniversary. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh (right) with South Korean minister of patriots and veterans affairs Kwon Oh-eul. (Sourced)

“The memorial stands as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and humanitarian service rendered by the 60 Para Field Ambulance of the Indian Army and the Custodian Force of India during the war,” Singh said at the event, concluding his two-day visit to South Korea.

The 60 Para Field Ambulance, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel AG Rangaraj, Maha Vir Chakra, earned recognition for treating thousands of wounded soldiers and civilians under difficult conditions during the three-year war. The unit, which participated in airborne operations in Korea, deployed 627 soldiers and treated more than 2,22,000 patients.

More than 2.5 million people were killed in the war between North and South Korea, backed by their respective allies.

“The enduring legacy of India’s contribution to peace and humanitarian assistance on the Korean Peninsula is truly remarkable. The shared history and sacrifices of the two nations continue to serve as a strong foundation for the India-Republic of Korea special strategic partnership,” Singh added.

The two ministers laid wreaths at the memorial and paid tribute to Indian personnel whose service continues to be remembered in South Korea. They also signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at honouring Korean War veterans and strengthening exchanges between them.

The Korean War ended with an armistice agreement in July 1953.

India later played a key role in the post-armistice phase through its 5,500-member Custodian Force of India, which operated under the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission chaired by Lieutenant General KS Thimayya, who later became army chief. The commission was tasked with facilitating the custody and repatriation of prisoners of war following the Korean Armistice Agreement.

According to the defence ministry, the Custodian Force carried out the responsibility with professionalism, impartiality and compassion, earning international recognition for its contribution to peace and reconciliation.

The memorial, funded by India, was built at the site where the Custodian Force had established ‘Hind Nagar’ in September 1954 to house nearly 22,000 prisoners of war before their repatriation.

On Wednesday, India and South Korea signed agreements to expand cooperation in defence, cybersecurity, training and United Nations peacekeeping operations during talks between Singh and his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen collaboration in defence production, maritime security, emerging technologies, military exchanges, logistics and regional security.