Rajnath Singh to speak on 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in LS today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in Lok Sabha at 5.00 pm on Thursday.
"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will make a statement on 'Present Situation in Eastern Ladakh' in Lok Sabha at 5.00 PM today," Office of the Raksha Mantri tweeted.
Earlier today, the Defence Minister informed the Rajya Sabha that through sustained talks, both Indian and China have reached an agreement for disengagement on the north and south bank of Pangong Lake.
Speaking on the present situation in Eastern Ladakh, Rajnath Singh said, "I am happy to inform the House today that as a result of our well thought out approach and sustained talks with the Chinese side, we have now been able to reach an agreement on disengagement in the North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake."
"It has also been agreed to convene the next meeting of the Senior Commanders within 48 hours after the complete disengagement in the Pangong Lake area so as to address and resolve all other remaining issues," he added.
Also read| China to move to east of Finger 8, no patrolling in disputed area: Rajnath Singh
As per the agreement reached by the two sides, India and China will withdraw the forward deployment in a phased and coordinated manner, the Defence Minister said. "The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner," he said.
Previously, India and China had agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24 to address the ongoing military standoff.
The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India made app Koo now has over 3 million users
- Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna all took to Twitter to highlight the rising popularity of the platform. "Our systems are facing more load than ever. Thank you for placing your trust in us. Our team is working on overdrive to fix it,” she tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to speak on 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in LS today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico president says 1 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines scheduled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, takes a holy dip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam, pays tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan’s MNM makes him permanent president of party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 expenditure observers to curb money power in Tamil Nadu polls
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ECI cancelled elections for the Vellore parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu after more than ₹10 crore was found in cash at a warehouse owned by a political party member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: Sonar system being used to locate bodies in muddy water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In India-China border disengagement plan, Galwan model is the template
- India-China border row: The disengagement exercise on both banks of Pangong Tso was the outcome of multiple rounds of back-channel negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala orders probe into oil spill from titanium factory to sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India will not allow an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone: Rajnath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18 of 31 ministers in Nitish’s govt have criminal cases against them: ADR report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballot paper vs EVMs: 'Fully trust voting machines,' says Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government has failed to stimulate demand: P Chidambaram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox