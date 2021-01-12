Rajnath Singh to visit Goa today to inquire about health of Shripad Naik
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed that he will go to Goa to inquire about the health of his deputy Shripad Naik, who suffered injuries in an accident.
"I will go to Goa today to inquire about the health of Minister of State for Defense Shri Shripad Naik and his ongoing treatment. May God give strength and strength to his family in this hour of crisis and sorrow," Singh tweeted.
The accident took place near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that Naik is out of danger and in a stable condition.
"All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College," Sawant tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Naik.
