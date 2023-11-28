Rajnath Singh unveils crest of navy’s new destroyer Imphal

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday unveiled the crest of stealth guided missile destroyer Imphal ahead of the warship’s commissioning. Defence Mmnister Rajnath Singh unveiled the crest of Indian Navy’s stealth guided missile destroyer Imphal on Tuesday. (X/@rajnathsingh)

The Indian Navy received Imphal from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, its first warship with separate accommodation for women sailors, on October 20.

The crest design depicts the Kangla Palace on the left and ‘Kangla-Sa’ on the right, the defence ministry said in a statement, while explaining its significance. Kangla Palace is an important historical and archaeological site of Manipur and was the traditional seat of the kingdom. With a dragon’s head and lion’s body, the ‘Kangla-Sa’ is a mythical being and is symbolic as protector of its people.

‘Kangla-Sa’ is also the state emblem of Manipur.

Imphal, which will get the ‘INS’ prefix after getting commissioned, is the third of the four warships sanctioned under an important project called P-15B aimed at boosting the navy’s capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. INS Visakhapatnam and INS Mormugao have already been commissioned. Surat, the fourth one, is under construction.

Singh unveiled the crest in the presence of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan and navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Imphal’s crest is a befitting tribute to the sacrifice made by the people of Manipur towards India’s independence, sovereignty and security, the statement added.

The ship has an indigenous content of around 75% including its medium range surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos missiles, torpedo tube launchers, anti-submarine rocket launchers and 76mm super rapid gun mount. The destroyer has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes, length of 164 metres and top speed of more than 30 knots. It can carry a crew of 312.