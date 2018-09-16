Today in New Delhi, India
Rajnath Singh visits AIIMS to inquire about Manohar Parrikar’s health

Manohar Parrikar, 62, was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and examination.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2018 15:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar calls on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.(PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.

“Also spoke to the doctors who are supervising his treatment. I pray for his good health and quick recovery,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Parrikar, 62, was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and examination. He has been in and out of hospitals in the US, Mumbai and Goa since February.

