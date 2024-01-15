Rajnath takes a swipe at Pakistan military at Army Day function

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a swipe at the Pakistan army’s history of meddling in the country’s politics while stressing that the Indian military’s devotion towards the constitutional values was incomparable. Union defence minister, Rajnath Singh. (File photo)

Without naming India’s western neighbour, Singh said, “In our own neighbourhood, we can witness the disconnect between the military and their constitutional values. But the Indian military’s devotion towards the constitutional values is incomparable and recognised by all.”

Singh’s comments came during his address at the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ function, a combat display organised to commemorate the 76th Army Day in Lucknow.

He spoke about the Indian soldier’s unique character that is rooted in the cultural values of the country, and described “patriotism, courage, humanity and loyalty” towards the Indian constitution as the four most important qualities of a soldier.

“A soldier who protects the motherland, with the spirit of ‘Whether I live or not, my country must remain safe’, is an exemplary patriot. It is this patriotism that gives courage to the soldier,” he said.

“The contribution of our soldiers in United Nations’ peacekeeping operations and relief and rescue during disasters, as well as the respect with which they treated 90,000 Pakistani troops during the 1971 war is proof that they possess humanity.”

In his speech, Singh recounted the valour of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, the 1999 Kargil war hero from Lucknow who was posthumously decorated with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism on the battlefield. Pandey, who was from 1/11 Gorkha Rifles, attended the UP Sainik School in Lucknow. Before he fell, the hero of Batalik killed several enemy soldiers and destroyed two bunkers in an uncommon display of courage and resolve.

The defence minister said the government was committed to strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces and the finance ministry, without any hesitation, released funds sought by the military. He said the government was also fully committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen. “Be it ‘one rank one pension’ scheme or providing healthcare and re-employment opportunities, all possible efforts are being made for the well-being of veterans.”

He said the government’s decision to organise ceremonial military events outside Delhi was based on the idea of taking the celebrations, a symbol of the country’s tradition, as well as military progress to the people.

“The country is now witnessing how our military is continuously being equipped with modern weapons and technologies, as well as the growing role of women in the armed forces. Not every person gets the opportunity to join the military, but those who witnessed today’s event were able to experience the preparedness of our military to protect the nation. This has brought people closer to our soldiers,” he said.

The three services now organise their flagship ceremonial events outside the national capital. The army organised its annual parade in Bengaluru last year. The Army Day parade was traditionally held in Delhi before that. Key conferences of the armed forces, including the Combined Commanders’ Conference, have also been held outside Delhi after the NDA government came to power almost 10 years ago.

The ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ featured martial arts displays such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka and a performance by warriors from the country’s North-east. Other highlights included a performance by the Daredevils motorcycle stunt team and a display of horsemanship by the Remount Veterinary Corps. The weapons and systems on static display included Akash missiles, K9 Vajra-T guns and anti-drone systems. The Sukhoi-30 MKI fighters, Surya Kiran aerobatic team and advanced light helicopters were part of the aerial display.