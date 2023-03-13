Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid din over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

A war of words erupted again between the government and the Congress in Rajya Sabha on Monday afternoon over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about democracy being under threat in India during his trip to the UK last week. Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge speaking in Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

Union minister Piyush Goyal asked the Congress leader to apologise even as the leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said rules did not permit such an attack on a member of the other House. Both Houses of Parliament were earlier adjourned in the morning following a ruckus over Gandhi’s remarks.

After Rajya Sabha reconvened in the afternoon amid the continuing ruckus and sloganeering by both sides, Goyal again demanded an apology. “I raised a very serious matter this morning. A senior Congress leader went abroad and said democracy is in danger in India and sought the intervention of European countries and the US in India’s internal matters, its democracy. Such a person should be criticised in the House,” Goyal said.

He said while India holds the presidency of G20, the entire world was talking about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He added that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited India this month, said Modi was one of the most popular leaders in the world.

“An Indian leader, who is a Lok Sabha member, is defaming the country abroad. He must apologise to the Parliament, the countrymen, the judiciary, the press, the armed forces, the institutions, and the Election Commission of India. Until he does that, the country will not forgive him.”

Kharge immediately raised a point of order. He referred to two rulings that prevent members of one House to make allegations or charges against that of the other House.

“Whatever he [Goyal] has said should be expunged. These are the rules, and you have to follow the rules,” Kharge said.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said Kharge made his point clearly relying on two previous rulings and called it an important matter.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said he has been a member of the House for 45 years and it was for the first time that the ruling party was not allowing it to function.

Goyal attacked Congress again after Kharge’s intervention. “I did not take anyone’s name. I think they have something to hide. They should clarify who they are associating with and in which matter. The leader of the opposition should clarify who the rulings apply to as I have not taken any names. Who is that person who insulted the country, the army, and the House.”

The House was later adjourned for the day amid the continuing din.