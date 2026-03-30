Rajya Sabha: BJP lawmaker alleges OBC quota misuse; prompts Opposition walkout

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker K Laxman on Monday accused states such as Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala of including all Muslims in the quotas meant for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), flouting the conditions for such reservation, prompting the Opposition to walk out of the Rajya Sabha. Union minister and the House leader, JP Nadda, criticised the Opposition’s walkout. (ANI)

Speaking during Zero Hour, Laxman said OBC reservation was being misused in the name of religion. He added that states such as Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala contravened the reservation policy, which does not provide for quotas based on religion, and demanded a review.

Laxman cited Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu high court judgments questioning the practice of extending the OBC quota to all Muslims. “There should be a comprehensive review of such religion-based reservations,” Laxman said, amid protests from the Opposition.

Union minister and the House leader, JP Nadda, criticised the Opposition’s walkout. He said the Opposition, particularly the Congress, has been “disrespectful of the Constitution and Parliamentary proceedings”. Nadda said the Opposition is neither interested in debates nor does it respect democratic values or the Constitution. He alleged that the Opposition parties consider Muslims as a vote bank and indulge in appeasement politics.

The BJP has criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for including Muslim groups on the OBC list between 2010 and 2012. In Karnataka, the party has targeted the Congress government for providing 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts under the OBC quota.