Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation letter
Rajya Sabha lawmaker Swapan Dasgupta has sent his resignation letter to chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s office, secretariat officials confirmed on Tuesday after a row broke out over the Bharatiya Janata Party naming him as a candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections.
Dasgupta’s name was announced as the BJP candidate from the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency on Sunday.
More details are awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hands over training aids to Lankan Navy for capacity building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid furore over his candidature, Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans mechanism to address cyber bullying of women, children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nationalising loss': Rahul Gandhi backs bank employees' strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre tells Maharashtra to ramp up testing amid second Covid-19 wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka-Maharashtra row: Sena wants Belgaum to be declared Union Territory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh begins use of Covaxin, month after voicing concern over efficacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Ruckus in Odisha assembly, politicians spar over MLA's 'suicide attempt'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it will issue visas in India, makes it impossible to get
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: First patient with S Africa variant confirmed in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh begins use of Covaxin, month after voicing concern over efficacy
- Total 80 people were vaccinated with Covaxin on Monday in Raipur and from Tuesday it will start at other medical colleges of the state, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s arms imports drop 33%: All you need to know about Sipri report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala HC says transpersons entitled to be admitted to NCC: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox