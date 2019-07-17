Amit Shah gets Rajya Sabha nod to amend law to let NIA probe terror abroad

Two days after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha amid protests, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The bill will now be sent to the President for his assent before it becomes an Act.

The Samajwadi Party supported the NIA Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The new bill will give the agency jurisdiction over several more crimes, allow it to investigate incidents that have taken place abroad, and attach properties of suspects without having to wait for local police.

NIA was formed as a federal unit to investigate and prosecute cases of terrorism following the 2008 Mumbai attacks

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 18:04 IST