Rajya Sabha elections 2026 LIVE: Spotlight on Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin as voting begins for 37 seats across 10 states
Rajya Sabha elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting begins for 37 Upper House seats across 10 states today; the counting of votes will take place after 5 PM.
Rajya Sabha elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for Rajya Sabha elections began at 9 am today with the counting also taking place after the conclusion of the voting, at 5 pm. The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected....Read More
Out of these, 26 candidates have already secured victory unopposed. Voting will now take place for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar, four from Odisha, and two from Haryana.
Of the 26, BJP secured seven, Congress five, the Trinamool Congress four, the DMK three, and Shiv Sena, RPI(A), NCP, NCP(SP), AIADMK, PMK, and UPPL one each. Notable names among the winners include Sharad Pawar, Abhishek Singhvi, Tiruchi Siva, and Vinod Tawade.
Focus on Nitish Kumar
All eyes will be on Bihar chief inister Nitish Kumar, who earlier, announced that he would be heading to the Upper House and filed his nomination for the same also in presence of Amit Shah, India's home minister.
Nitin promised Bihar people that his relationship with them will not end post him quitting the CM position. He wrote on his X account, “I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance.”
In this election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to further strengthen its position in the Rajya Sabha. The NDA, which governs six of the 10 states going to the polls, currently holds 134 seats in the 234-member House and is expected to increase its tally.
The opposition INDIA bloc, which is in power in four of the states voting today, currently has 80 members in the Upper House.
How Rajya Sabha voting works
Rajya Sabha members are elected by MLAs of state assemblies through the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote, conducted through an open ballot.
If all seats are not filled through first-preference votes, the surplus votes of winning candidates are transferred to other candidates who fall short of the required number.
If that still does not help a candidate reach the required 41-vote mark, second-preference votes come into play.
NDA aims for a clean sweep in Bihar
The NDA is aiming to making a a clean sweep of sorts in all five seats with three big names — Nitish Kumar (JDU), Nitin Nabin (BJP) and Upendra Kushwaha (RLM) — in the contention. The other two NDA candidates are minister Ram Nath Thakur of the JDU, who is looking to for a hat-trick and BJP state general secretary Shivesh Kumar.
“All NDA leaders are confident about all five seats. The unease is in the opposition camp, and they are in a huddle. That shows which side is not sure of the outcome,” JD(U) minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.
Polling begins in Rajya Sabha
The first two states for which the voting began are Bihar and Odisha. In Bihar, chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are among the NDA candidates.
The voting for the RS polls is being held in Odisha after a gap of 12 years, as this time, five candidates are in the fray for the four seats which will fall vacant on April 2.