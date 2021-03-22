Parliament LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Important legislations on agenda in LokSabha As Parliament will reconvene on Monday. Development Finance Institution Bill will be tabled in the lower house. While, voting for Finance Bill, 2021 is also on the agenda. In the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22, to be taken into consideration.
Earlier in the day, Congress' member of Parliament, Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India.
The ongoing second half of Parliament’s Budget session began on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of members of the two Houses. The first half of the session concluded on February 13.
The second and final half of the Budget session will end on April 8.
Follow all the updates here:
MAR 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Session proceedings begin in Parliament
Proceedings began in both houses of the Parliament at 11am.
MAR 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
