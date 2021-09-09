Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha polls in Puducherry, 5 states on October 4
india news

Rajya Sabha polls in Puducherry, 5 states on October 4

The elections in Puducherry are routine biennial polls while those in states are bypolls.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (File photo)

The Election Commission on Thursday announced schedule for elections to the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, for five states and the Union territory of Puducherry. Except for Puducherry, the polling exercise in states will constitute bypolls as members of Parliament (MP) from four states resigned for various reasons while the representative from Maharashtra, Rajeev Satav, passed away in May due to post-Covid complications.

Also Read | Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies of post-Covid complications in Pune

As per the schedule announced by the poll panel, votes for all five states and Puducherry will be cast on October 4. The counting of votes will take place on the same day. The elections were necessitated as the term of N Gokulakrishnan, who represents Puducherry in the Council of States, will end on October 6, while MPs from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu (two members) and West Bengal stepped down from their posts.

Among those who resigned, Bengal’s Manas Ranjan Bhunia joined chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, while Biswajit Daimary from Assam, who was elected to the House earlier this year, became Speaker of the Assam legislative assembly. In Tamil Nadu, KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, were elected as members of the Tamil Nadu assembly. Finally, from Madhya Pradesh, former Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the governor of Karnataka by president Ram Nath Kovind.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor, says will live up to expectations

The detailed schedule for the elections can be accessed on the Election Commission’s website or by clicking here and here. However, it is to be noted that the schedule is same for all four states and UT of Puducherry.

The Rajya Sabha, which is also called the House of elders, has a maximum strength of 245, of whom 233 members are elected and 12 are nominated by the president of India. They serve a term of six years each. The Upper House is different from the Lok Sabha in that the MPs are not elected directly by the voters, but by elected members of state legislative assemblies. Also, unlike the Lower House, the Rajya Sabha is never dissolved as one-third members retire after every two years and polling is held to fill up the vacancies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajya sabha rajya sabha election election commission of india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

What Kerala learned from 3rd outbreak of Nipah virus

Nitin Gadkari's promise to IAF chief: Airstrip in 15 days instead of 1.5 years

News updates from HT: Resistance leader says 60% of Panjshir still under control

No jeans, t-shirts during meetings: A DM in Uttarakhand says it's not graceful
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP