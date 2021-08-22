Raksha Bandhan 2021: India celebrates Rakhi, leaders extend greetings

As India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, August 22, political leaders and several others wished people on the auspicious occasion which marks the love between siblings. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed with great pomp and show in India. Also known as Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan, the festival is quite similar in its essence and sentiment to Bhai Dooj except that on Raksha Bandhan, the ceremonial Rakhi is tied to the siblings’ wrists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on Raksha Bandhan and urged people to ensure a safe environment for the women. “On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," the vice president’s office tweeted.

Happy Rakshabandhan!#Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times. #Rakhi #Rakhi2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 22, 2021

Union home minister Amit Shah also greeted the nation on the festival. "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Shah tweeted.

समस्त देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2021

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla posted a video statement on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and said, "Hearty congratulations to the countrymen, this holy festival of virtuous affection between brother and sister is a symbol of our rich religious-cultural heritage." He added, "On this day it is wished that the love and brotherhood in the society become stronger. Let us come closer to each other, contribute to the new construction of India."

Since Rakhi is celebrated annually on the full moon in the Hindu month of Shravan, each year there is a particular time that is considered optimal for carrying out the ritual. This year, Rakha Bandhan falls on August 22 and the ‘shubh muhurta or the best time to tie the rakhi on your sibling is between 1:42pm to 4:18pm.