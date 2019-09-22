Rally driver Gaurav Gill booked for culpable homicide after fatal crash in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:20 IST

Arjuna awardee and three-time Asia Pacific Rally Championship winner Gaurav Gill has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the death of three persons of a family after his car crashed into a motorcycle on Saturday, Barmer’s additional superintendent of police, Khinv Singh Bhati said Sunday.

Meanwhile, 24 hours the fatal accident near Ranideshipura village, about 150 km from Barmer in Rajasthan, family members and have refused to accept the bodies, which are still lying at the crash site. Gill’s car hit the motorcycle during the Jodhpur leg of the National Rally Championship on Saturday.

Angry protesters refused to accept the bodies till their demands of compensation for the family of the deceased are met. Amid fears of law and order deteriorating, the administration has deployed policemen from three police stations in the area.

Other than the compensation, protesters are also demanding Gill’s arrest and a government job for one member of the family killed in the accident.

A case has been registered at Samdari police station against Gill and his co-driver and navigator Musa Sheriff under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Narendra Bhati, his wife Pushpa and minor son Jitendra were killed in the accident. Narendra’s eldest son, 21-year-old Rahul Bhati filed the case alleging that on Saturday his father had stopped the bile to talk to his brother Jitendra when a rally car came and hit the motorcycle. He alleged that car was running so rashly that it dragged the trio about 200 meters. He further alleged that two other cars behind the lead vehicle also crashed into the trio killing them on the spot.

Rahul also alleged that after the incident the accused fled from the spot. He claimed that the cars were part of a race organized by Mahindra, MRF tyres, JK tyres and Federation of Motor Sports Club of India without informing the nearby villagers and ensuring proper security measures. Rahul has a sister and two other brothers.

He alleged that his parents and brother died due the negligence of the organisers and local authorities.

Additional superintendent of police Khinv Singh Bhati said that the case has been lodged and police have started investigation.

The organizers had written to the local district administration on August 29 about the rally route. The district collector’s office forwarded the letter to the district police department. From there directions were issued to the Samdari police station for required arrangements during the rally.

But instead following directions Samdari police and local administration remained negligent and neither informed the locals nor ensured that safety measures were put in place, Rahul alleged in his complaint.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 13:08 IST