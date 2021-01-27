IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states
People gather before taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws in Bengaluru(Reuters)
People gather before taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws in Bengaluru(Reuters)
india news

Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states

  • In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:10 AM IST

Farm bodies and unions across the country carried out protests, including tractor rallies, that were largely peaceful on Tuesday, in contrast to the violence seen in Delhi where farmers deviated from previously agreed-upon routes, broke through barricades, and stormed the Red Fort.

Around the country, protests were reported from at least 20 states as farmers took out rallies and held gatherings in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and even Himachal Pradesh, among others, to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre in September last year.

In Punjab, farmers held a tractor parade in districts such as Patiala and Sangrur, which caused traffic jams , especially on highways leading into and out of Punjab, but there were no reports of violence.

According to farmer bodies in Punjab, villages on the route organized food (langar) for the farmers and volunteers provided free medical services.

Jang Singh, district president of Krantikari Kisaan Union, said Tuesday would be remembered across the country as a day when a huge number of people took to the streets to fight for their rights.

“The farmers are not going to relent till the government repeals these three acts, which will destroy the livelihoods of the farmers if are implemented,” he said.

Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been at the border points of the national capital since November 26, 2020, demanding legal backing for minimum support price (MSP) as well as a complete repeal of the three newly-enacted farm laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — which they contend, will allow multinational companies to use the sector to maximise their profits at the expense of the farmers.

The Centre has however held that the laws will not be repealed, but the government is willing to sit with the farmers to discuss the problematic clauses. The 11th round of negotiations between the state and farmers took place on January 22 ended in a deadlock.

Farmer leaders said at least one person from each of the around 12,000 villages in Punjab was in Delhi to participate in the protests.

In Haryana, farmers across the state carried out peaceful tractor marches and raised slogans against the Central government.

Except Faridabad, where the police had to baton charge farmers trying to enter Delhi, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state, said director general of police, Manoj Yadava. In many places, there was festive fervour at the tractor parades in which women from villages participated in large numbers, farmer leaders said.

In Mumbai, the farmers concluded their protest at Azad Maidan, which began at noon with the unfurling of the flag, which was attended by farmers from across Maharashtra.

Farmer leaders described the agitation as successful saying they were able to send a message that the state’s farmers are united against the farm laws.

“The Mumbai agitation sent a message to the agitating farmers at Delhi’s borders that we are firmly behind them and will not relent till these regressive farm laws are withdrawn,” said Ajit Navale, convenor, Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) which organised this protest. The protest in Mumbai was supported by the state government.

On Tuesday, 73-year old farmer Yamunabai hoisted the tricolor along with Maharashtra assembly speaker Nana Patole. later in the day, farmers started leaving Mumbai for their homes.

In Karnataka, protestors managed to enter Bengaluru in support of agitating farmers in Delhi. The Karnataka police on Monday afternoon agreed to allow around 125 tractors to enter the city.

Social media was flooded with videos of farmers sloganeering after they were restricted from entering Bengaluru, where protestors planned to carry out a rally . “We are organising vehicles for all those who have gathered here to be taken into Bengaluru by other modes of transport,” said a farmer, who is coordinating efforts on the Mysuru highway.

In Tamil Nadu, farmers and workers belonging to labour unions of the DMK and its allies including the Left parties participated in the tractor rally across various districts. While the rallies ended peacefully by afternoon, there were some minor clashes between the police and farmers in a few districts. No injuries were reported.

The state’s main opposition party, DMK and its allies have protested and launched hunger strikes in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi in the recent months. However, the ruling AIADMK government, which is allied with the NDA, is in favour of the laws.

In West Bengal, farmers and political parties held big rallies at several parts of the poll-bound state to show their strength.

The biggest rallies of Left parties were in East Burdwan, Hooghly, Murshidabad and East Midnapore districts. “More than 600 tractors and two thousand motorcycles participated,” said Amal Haldar, senior peasant’s front leader of the CPIM.

In Madhya Pradesh, farmer bodies claimed that tractor rallies were organised in at least 20 of the state’s 55 districts. Farmers also took out a 15-km long tractor and motorcycle rally in state capital Bhopal.

Jagrut Kisan Sangathan convenor Irfan Jafri said that the Bhopal administration did not allow a tractor rally in urban areas, protestors took out the vehicle parade in the rural areas of Bhopal. In Barwani district, a 16-km bullock-cart parade was carried out.

Rallies were also taken out in Raisen, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena and Gwalior districts. “Farmers took out peaceful rallies even in Vindhya and Chambal regions,” said Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh leader Subhash Pandey.

In Jharkhand, the All India Kisan Sabha, Left parties, the Congress and RJD took out tractor and motorcycle rallies in different parts of the state.

Farmer leaders also read the preamble of the Constitution and urged the Central government to respect it by withdrawing the three farm laws. Farm leaders said they would continue the protest till January 30.

Farmer protests were also reported from Uttarakhand, Himachal, parts of Odisha, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers brave tear gas shells fired by Delhi Police during the tractor march from Tikri border, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers brave tear gas shells fired by Delhi Police during the tractor march from Tikri border, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:19 AM IST
  • Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tableau of Ladakh during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Tableau of Ladakh during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
india news

Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:15 AM IST
  • While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana farmers welcome farmers of Punjab moving towards Delhi to take part in their Jan 26 tractor rally, as part of the ongoing agitation against farm reform laws, at Shambu Punjab-Haryana border near Patiala. (PTI Photo)
Haryana farmers welcome farmers of Punjab moving towards Delhi to take part in their Jan 26 tractor rally, as part of the ongoing agitation against farm reform laws, at Shambu Punjab-Haryana border near Patiala. (PTI Photo)
india news

Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:12 AM IST
  • The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men work near the Parliament in New Delhi. (AFP)
Men work near the Parliament in New Delhi. (AFP)
india news

House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:55 AM IST
  • The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather before taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws in Bengaluru(Reuters)
People gather before taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws in Bengaluru(Reuters)
india news

Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:10 AM IST
  • In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
india news

At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
india news

Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST
A deadly charge of tractors at ITO, clashes with police at Red Fort: Rampage in the Capital as farm rally descends into unprecedented chaos, disorder and violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
india news

Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
india news

Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
india news

Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29

By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
india news

'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
india news

Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally 

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during farmers' tractor rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
india news

UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:00 PM IST
TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative, lauded the peaceful efforts to "two-State solution, through direct negotiations between the two parties" in the UNSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
india news

Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP