Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj denied US visa for 3-day conference

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the Ram Lalla idol installed at the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has been denied a US visa to attend a three-day conference in Virginia. Arun Yogiraj was reportedly scheduled to attend the 12th AKKA World Kannada Conference (WKC 2024), set to take place from August 30 to September 1. Arun Yogiraj is the celebrated sculptor behind the revered Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.(X/ @yogiraj_arun)

“Your remarkable contributions to the field of sculpture have caught our attention, and we believe that your artistic vision would greatly enrich our conference. Your work embodies the spirit of creativity and innovation, qualities that align perfectly with the objectives of our event,” the invitation letter read.

The family members of Yogiraj said that all necessary arrangements were made, and the denial was particularly surprising given that the sculptor's wife, Vijeta, has previously travelled to the US without any issues, reported Republic Kannada.

Read: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj crafts 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

According to the family, the sole purpose of the trip was to attend the conference, and the couple had intended to return to India promptly after the event.

“I don't know any reasons why it was denied, but we have submitted all the documents related to the visa,” Republic World quoted Yogiraj as saying.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj's journey into the world of sculpting began at a young age, inspired by his father and grandfather, who were also renowned sculptors. After a brief stint in the corporate sector, Arun returned to his passion for sculpting in 2008. Apart from the Ram Lalla idol, his notable works include a 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate, a 12-feet sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, and a 21-feet Hanuman statue in Mysore.

AKKA World Kannada Conference

The AKKA World Kannada Conference is a bi-annual event that brings together the Kannada-speaking diaspora in North America and beyond. The event aims to celebrate the achievements of the community while preserving Kannada language and culture for future generations. Previous conferences have been hosted in major cities like Houston, Washington DC, and Dallas, attracting thousands of attendees from around the world.