Sculptor Arun Yogiraj crafts 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

Famed sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the Ram Lalla idol installed in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year, has crafted the smaller version of the Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, whose pictures he shared on his social media platform X on Saturday. Arun Yogjiraj with his new crafted Ram Lalla idol.(X/ @yogiraj_arun)

"After the selection of the main Murti of Ram lalla, I carved another small Ram lalla murti (Stone) in my free time at Ayodhya," he said while sharing the images on X.

Earlier, the sculptor also shared a picture of special tools he used to carve the eyes of the statue. While sharing the image of a hammer and a chisel, the renowned sculptor had said, "Thought of sharing this silver hammer with the golden chisel using which I carved the divine eyes (Netronmilana) of Ram Lalla, Ayodhya."

Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya:

Yogiraj carved the 51-inch-tall idol of Ram Lalla out of an azure-coloured Krishna Shila (black schist). The statue, which portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, now sits in the sanctum sanctorum or ‘garbha griha’ of the newly-built Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's temple town.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj belongs to a lineage of renowned sculptures. Initially, he completed his MBA and opted for a job, but he decided to pursue sculpting, following in the footsteps of his ancestors. He has been creating statues since 2008 and has gained nationwide recognition.

Arun's portfolio boasts an array of impressive sculptures, including a 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose displayed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate, a 12-feet tall sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and a 21-feet tall Lord Hanuman statue in Mysore.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple:

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.