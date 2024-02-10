Arun Yogiraj shares pic of hammer and chisel he used to carve the ‘divine eyes’ of Ram Lalla idol

Arun Yogiraj took to Instagram to share a picture of special equipment he used to create the Ram Lalla idol that sits in the ‘garbha griha’ of Ayodhya temple. The renowned sculptor posted a picture of a hammer and a chisel that he used to “carve the divine eyes” of the statue. Arun Yogiraj shared this picture with the Ram Lalla idol before the Pran Pratishtha event that took place on January 22 in Ayodhya. (Instagram/@arun_yogiraj)

“Thought of sharing this silver hammer with the golden chisel using which I carved the divine eyes (Netronmilana) of Ram Lalla, Ayodhya,” Yogiraj wrote as he posted the picture. The image shows a silver hammer kept on an individual’s palm with a thin gold chisel beside it.

Take a look at this post by Arun Yogiraj:

The Instagram post was shared about two hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 31,000 likes - and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this picture?

“Epitome of talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, amazing. Thank you for sharing, sir,” added another. “This is incredible,” posted a third. Many reacted to the picture using heart or folded hand emoticons.

About Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya:

Arun Yogiraj carved the 51-inch-tall idol of Ram Lalla out of an azure-coloured Krishna Shila (black schist). The statue, which portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, now sits in the sanctum sanctorum or ‘garbha griha’ of the newly-inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

About Arun Yogiraj:

Arun Yogiraj belongs to a lineage of renowned sculptures. Initially, he completed his MBA and opted for a job in the corporate sector. However, later he decided to peruse sculpting, following in the footsteps of his ancestors. He has been creating statues since 2008 and has gained nationwide recognition.