5 beautiful statues by Ram Lalla idol’s sculptor Arun Yogiraj

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj left everyone spellbound after he created the Ram Lalla idol that presently sits in the ‘garbha griha’ of the newly-inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He has been receiving accolades for his work. In an interview, he also expressed that he feels ‘blessed’ for this opportunity and thinks he is the ‘luckiest person in the world’. The image shows two idols created by Ram Lalla idol’s sculptor Arun Yogiraj. (X/@yogiraj_arun)

Hailing from Karnataka, Arun Yogiraj often shares visuals of his creations on X. His handle is filled with various sculptors created using various materials.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Sculpted numerous murthi over more than two decades and this one is still one of my favourites,” Yogiraj posted while sharing a video.

In this image, the sculptor is seen engrossed in his work. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is seen kept on a table. “Work in progress of Mahatma Gandhiji marble statue,” he tweeted.

Yogiraj posted a picture of an idol he created back in 2012. “For the first time I got the opportunity to sculpt Panchamuki Ganesh stone murthi,” he shared.

This photo shows an idol of Lord Venkakseshwara made using monolithic stone.

“I’m so blessed that I got an opportunity to sculpt stone murthi of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath…on this Jayanti seeking blessings for everyone,” Arun Yogiraj shared as he tweeted a series of images.

“I have no words for the love people are showing me. I am so indebted to God for this opportunity. The stone used for making the idol of Lord Ram is from Mysuru district. I think it is Lord Ram's blessing that I got the opportunity,” Arun Yogiraj told ANI while talking about the Ram Lalla idol he created.

About Arun Yogiraj:

Hailing from a lineage of renowned sculptures, he started his journey at a young age. Initially, he chose a corporate career and worked after completing an MBA. However, he stepped back into the world of art in 2008. Since then, he has been creating idols and statues that have gained nationwide recognition.

What are your thoughts on these tweets by Arun Yogiraj? Did the pictures leave you stunned?