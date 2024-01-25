Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj mobbed at Bengaluru airport. ‘Blessed,' he says

The sculptor of the Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Arun Yogiraj, returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday night, and he was received on a high note at Kempegowda International Airport. He met his family members soon after coming out of the airport terminal and the people at Bengaluru airport mobbed him. The CISF personnel escorted him as many people tried clicking pictures with the with Mysuru man. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj with idol of Lord Ram.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Arun, who has been receiving accolades from all over the country for his work said that he is blessed to get the opportunity. He said, “The stone used to make Ram Lalla idol was from Mysuru. I went with Krishna Shilla stone which is available at Bujjenagoudapura village in Mysuru district. People who look at the statue must feel the divinity of it as it is an idol of a child. I feel happy when the idol gets the appreciation, not because I made it, but because people are actually getting that divine feeling. I feel blessed.”

Also Read - Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj's first reaction after reaching Ayodhya

The sculptor also claimed that the idol looked more charming after Pran Pratistha. “The Pran Pratishta has added a lot of charm to the idol. Ram Lalla looked more powerful after the installation, and it is not the same when I finished the work and submitted idol to the temple authorities.

Yogiraj said he feels like he is the luckiest person on the earth. “I am the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla have always been with me. Sometimes, I feel like I am in a dream world. This is the biggest day for me,” he added.

This fine-to-medium-grained, sky-blue metamorphic rock, commonly known as soapstone due to its smooth surface texture, is ideal for sculptors in carving idols.

The idol is adorned with Banarasi fabric, donning a yellow dhoti and a red 'pataka' or 'angavastram.' The 'angavastram' is embellished with pure gold 'zari' and threads, showcasing auspicious Vaishnav symbols such as 'shankh,' 'padma,' 'chakra,' and 'mayur.'

(With agency inputs)