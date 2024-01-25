close_game
News / Trending / Differently-abled artist sketches Ram Lalla’s idol that sits in the ‘garbha griha’ of Ayodhya temple

Differently-abled artist sketches Ram Lalla’s idol that sits in the ‘garbha griha’ of Ayodhya temple

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 25, 2024 04:12 PM IST

“You are brilliant,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a differently-abled artist's sketch of Ram Lalla's idol from Ayodhya temple.

A differently-abled man’s beautiful sketch of Ram Lalla's idol from the newly-inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was shared on social media. A series of images and a video show how the artist sketched the idol on paper.

The image shows a differently-abled artist making a sketch of Ram Lalla's idol from Ayodhya temple. (Instagram/@uniquedhavalkhatri)
The image shows a differently-abled artist making a sketch of Ram Lalla's idol from Ayodhya temple. (Instagram/@uniquedhavalkhatri)

Artist Dhaval Khatri shared the pictures and the clip on Instagram. He posted the video with a caption in which he mentioned that the sketch is taking time as he is creating it with keen attention. In yet another post, he shared that this is the first sketch he is making in 2024. He also asked people to share their opinions about his creation.

Take a look at the pictures and the video of Ram Lalla's sketch:

Both Instagram posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. From calling him a ‘true artist’ to appreciating the subject he selected for the sketch, people posted varied comments while reacting to Khatri’s creation.

What did Instagram users say about this sketch?

“You have a God-gifted talent,” posted an Instagram user. “You are amazing, a true artist,” added another. “You are brilliant,” joined a third. “What a great painting to start your year with,” shared a fourth. “Your work leaves me speechless,” wrote a fifth.

About Ram Lalla statue:

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka created the 51-inch-tall idol of Ram Lalla that now sits in the sanctum sanctorum or ‘garbha griha’ of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It is carved out of an azure-coloured Krishna Shila (black schist) that is three-billion-year-old.

About Dhaval Khatri:

Hailing from Pune, the artist regularly shares his amazing sketches and drawings on Instagram. Some of his viral sketches include paintings of Narendra Modi, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, and Ranveer Kapoor. He also met with actors Rashmika Mandanna and Sonu Sood to give them their sketches.

