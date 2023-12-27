Ram Mandir as national issue bothers me, says Sam Pitroda; 'Rahul Gandhi is difficult to understand as...'

Sam Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress said it bothers him that the Ram Temple and the lighting of lamps are national issues in today's politics in the country. The comment comes days ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 for which massive preparations are going on. PM Modi has been invited to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the temple. "The election of 2024 is going to decide the destiny of the country. It is going to decide the path that India takes in the future. And I am worried about it," Sam Pitroda said in an interview with ANI. Sam Pitroda said it is difficult to understand Rahul Gandhi but Rahul Gandhi is very intelligent with political DNA.

"I'm worried about it because too much importance is given to religion. I see that democracy is being undermined. It bothers me that everyone thinks that everything good happens in the country because of the prime minister. There are signals I am getting that we are in the wrong direction. And when the entire nation is hung up on Ram Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi, diya jalao, it bothers me...To me, religion is something very personal and national issues are education, employment, growth, economy, inflation, health, environment, pollution. But no one speaks about it," Sam Pitroda said.

"Nations based on religion like Israel or Pakistan are very different from nations built on democracy, freedom, human rights like America," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi is difficult to understand because...

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's image makeover following Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sam Pitro said Rahul Gandhi is difficult to understand because in India a politician is supposed to lie and manipulate. "Rahul Gandhi is a young, educated leader with a political DNA. He is very intelligent. But in India, a politician is considered good when he is manipulative. An honest politician is considered naive in India. According to me, Rahul Gandhi is very qualified. He may have a different style which we all have," Sam Pitroda said.