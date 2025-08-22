Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Ram Nath Kovind to be chief guest at RSS’ centenary celebrations in Nagpur

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 11:22 am IST

This year the Sangh, which is the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is celebrating its centenary.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) annual Vijaydashami event in Nagpur on October 2, according to people familiar with the matter.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind. (Vipin Kumar/HT File Photo)
This year the Sangh, which is the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is celebrating its centenary.

The event is an important date in the Sangh’s calendar, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also deliver his customary address on the day.

Kovind was appointed President in 2017 and his term ended in 2022.

In 2018, former President the late Pranab Mukherjee had also attended the Tritya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg’ (three years’ training camp) in Nagpur. Last year, former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Radhakrishnan was the chief guest at the Vijaydashami event.

