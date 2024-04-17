 Ram Navami 2024: Ram Lalla's ‘special outfit’ adorned with silver, gold threads and ‘Vaishno’ symbol | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi
Ram Navami 2024: Ram Lalla's ‘special outfit’ adorned with silver, gold threads and ‘Vaishno’ symbol

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 01:54 PM IST

The ‘special outfit’ worn by Ram Lalla's idol was made using silver and gold threads, and had ‘Vaishno’ symbols on it, revealed designer Manish Tripathi.

The grand celebrations of Ram Navami commenced on the morning of April 17, when the Ram Janmabhoomi was decorated with thousands of lights and flowers. However, the special outfit worn by the idol of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami on Tuesday stole the spotlight.

Ayodhya: Idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Ayodhya: Idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Ram Lalla's idol was adorned with an outfit containing multitudes, with intricate threadwork and ‘Vaishno’ symbols on the clothing. The details of the outfit were revealed by designer Manish Tripathi, who also designed the outfit for Ram Lalla during the Pran Prathistha ceremony in January.

Tripathi revealed that the outfit is made up of gold and silver thread, and has embroidered ‘Vaishno’ symbols. The fabric used to make the dress was khadi and pitambar (yellow cloth), he said.

Read more: 'After 500 years…': PM Modi as ‘Surya Tilak’ lights up Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya

Speaking to PTI, Manish Tripathi said, “First of all, I would like to wish everyone on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today’s outfit of Ram Lalla is specially designed. We have used ‘pitambar’ (yellow robe), as well as khadi and handloom to make the outfit. The symbols of the ‘Vaishno’ sect have been used in the making of the dress. Gold and silver threads have been used in the dress.”

After the magnificent ceremony of Pran Pratishtha, the Ram Janmabhoomi for the second time is witnessing a grand celebration amid the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Ram Navami is being celebrated with great pomp at Ram Mandir with offerings of 56 types of bhog, prasad and panjiri.

The main event of the celebration was the ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla, where the forehead of the idol was illuminated with a sun beam or ‘surya tilak’, possible due to the unique construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Read more: What is ‘surya tilak’ of Ram Lalla? Know science behind unique occurrence in Ayodhya's temple

The "Surya Tilak" of Ram Lalla was done at noon through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses in the Ram Temple.

The temple trust had commissioned a team of scientists to make this occasion possible. Using scientific expertise, a beam of light illuminated Ram Lala's forehead. To achieve this phenomenon, sunlight was precisely directed onto the statue's forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses. This was carried out precisely at 12 noon for about 3 minutes.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / India News / Ram Navami 2024: Ram Lalla's ‘special outfit’ adorned with silver, gold threads and ‘Vaishno’ symbol
New Delhi
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
