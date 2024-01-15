close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ram temple consecration: 'Bhajan' by Muslim girl from J&K wins hearts

Ram temple consecration: 'Bhajan' by Muslim girl from J&K wins hearts

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2024 05:53 PM IST

In a video posted by news agency PTI Batool was seen singing the Ram bhajan.

Ram ‘bhajan’ sung by a Muslim college student Syed Zehra Batool, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has become an instant hit on the internet amid the rising popularity of Lord Ram's bhajans in connection with the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In a video posted by news agency PTI Batool was seen singing the Ram bhajan.

Syed Zehra Batool, the college student hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district whose Ram 'bhajan' became viral on the internet.(PTI)
Syed Zehra Batool, the college student hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district whose Ram 'bhajan' became viral on the internet.(PTI)

Syed Zehra Batool told PTI, “I wrote a Ram bhajan in the Pahadi language recent which became viral on the internet. I believe that as the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple is nearing in Ayodhya, we the people of Jammu and Kashmir should also have contribution in it…”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"Our LG is a Hindu but he does not discriminate against us on the basis of religion while carrying out development work. Our Imam Hussain has also taught us that the followers of the Prophet love the country in which they live. Loving one's country is part of being faithful," she added.

Speaking about what inspired her to create the bhajan, Batool said, "I came across a Hindi bhajan by Jubin Nautiyal on YouTube. I sang it in Hindi first and I felt good about it. Then I thought of singing it in my Pahari language. I translated it, used various resources to write this four-line bhajan and posted it online".

The consecration of the Ram Temple will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. The temple authorities will conduct 7-day rituals preceding the consecration event. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned cricketers, celebrities, and industrialists.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On