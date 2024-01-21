Ram temple inauguration: What's closed across India ?

‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at the grand temple in Ayodhya, is set to take place on Monday, January 22. In view of the auspicious event, several states and the central government have announced a half-day holiday in offices and closure of schools, meat-selling shops, liquor shops etc. A glimpse from the Ram Temple ahead of its Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, in Ayodhya.(ANI Photo)

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram holds tremendous importance for millions of devotees and followers of Hinduism across India. Worship rituals and celebrations are being planned in different parts of the country.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Here are the details of "what's closed" in various parts of India, on account of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22.

Banks and insurance companies

All banks and insurance companies across India will be closed for half-day on January 22.

Central government-run offices

All Central Government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments will observe half-day closing (till 2.30 pm) on account of the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya.

In New Delhi, all four central government-run hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, will be closed till 2.30pm on January 22. However, critical and emergency services will be functional.

State government offices

Half-day closing of offices in Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Tripura.

All government, semi-government and autonomous bodies in Goa will be closed on January 22. Full holiday declared in offices in Himachal Pradesh as well.

Schools closed

All educational institutions will be closed on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry on Monday.

Half-day for educational institutions in Haryana, Assam and Tripura on Monday.

In Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools will remain closed till 2.30 pm.

Liquor shops closed

All liquor shops will be closed across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Casinos

All casinos in Goa will remain closed for eight hours from 8 am on January 22.

In Ayodhya, massive security arrangements are in place. Preparations are in full swing to welcome devotees, pilgrims, sages, top dignitaries to the city. The holy city has been decked up with saffron flags, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

On January 22, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present during the auspicious event.