‘Afraid of son…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Rahul Gandhi

The war of words between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saw a fresh escalation on Sunday. At a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, Sarma said Gandhi was afraid of even his son. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(PTI)

"Rahul Gandhi pehle toh mujhse darta tha, ab mere bacche se bhi darna shuru kar diya,"( Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was just afraid of me but now he is also afraid of my son) said Sarma.

Earlier, Gandhi had called Sarma "the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country" while addressing people at a rally during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Lakhimpur.

"...We say that Assam will not be run from Delhi, it will be run from here. Your (Assam) CM is the most corrupt CM in the country. He can teach other BJP Chief Ministers to do corruption...,'' Gandhi said as quoted by news agency ANI.

On Saturday, Sarma hit back with a post on social media X, describing Gandhi family as "the most corrupt. The Assam Chief Minister also alleged Gandhi family's role in a number of scams.

"Anything abusive that comes from the so-called Gandhi family, I consider it as a blessing. Because this gives me the energy to fight against a family which considers itself to be the most powerful. But I want to ask only one thing , can any one be more corrupt than the Gandhi’s? - Bofors Scam, National Herald Scam, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the escape of Anderson, 2G scam, Coal Scam, etc (the list is huge and it goes on & on )," posted Sarma.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the Assam Chief Minister had criticised the ongoing Nyay Yatra by Gandhi, claiming that it's meant for the appeasement of muslims. He even labelled it as "Miya Yatra".

Meanwhile, the 6,700 km long yatra being led by Gandhi, which started from Thoubal in strife-torn Manipur will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 after passing through 15 states.