e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ram Temple trust head who shared stage with PM in Ayodhya tests positive for Covid

Ram Temple trust head who shared stage with PM in Ayodhya tests positive for Covid

Mahant Nritya Gopa Das, who is also the chairman of Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas, was staying at the Sitaram temple in Mathura.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:59 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
On August 5, Das had attended the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He had also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had addressed the gathering on the occasion.
On August 5, Das had attended the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He had also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had addressed the gathering on the occasion. (ANI file photo)
         

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (84), the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Thursday in Mathura, where he had gone to preside over Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

Das, who is also the chairman of Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas, was staying at the Sitaram temple in Mathura.

On Thursday morning, he was found to be suffering from breathlessness and a fever following which Sarvagya Ram Mishra, district magistrate (DM), Mathura; and Dr Sanjeev Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Mathura, reached the shrine.

“Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested Covid-19 positive. Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sought details of his health condition. The CM has spoken to DM Mathura and his followers,” said Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary (ACS), (home), UP.

“The CM has also spoken to Dr. Naresh Trehan of Medanta Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, and requested for the Mahant’s immediate medical attention. He has also directed DM, Mathura, to provide support to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the Mahant,” he added.

On August 5, Das had attended the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He had also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had addressed the gathering on the occasion.

“Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested Covid-19 positive. He is being taken to Medanta Multi Super Speciality Hospital, most probably, by an ambulance,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who is based in Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

tags
top news
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
All you need to know about ‘faceless’ tax assessment
All you need to know about ‘faceless’ tax assessment
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In