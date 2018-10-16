Ram temple, urban naxals likely to figure in RSS chief’s Dusshera speech

The construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and so-called urban Naxalism are expected to feature in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Dusshera speech on Thursday, senior Sangh functionaries said on Tuesday.

According to RSS functionaries aware of the developments, Bhagwat, who has articulated the Sangh’s unyielding stance on the Ram Temple, is expected to reiterate the demand. In the past few months, the RSS chief has underscored that the construction of a temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya will assuage Hindu sentiment and put an end to communal differences between Hindus and Muslims.

“Ram is bhagwan (god) for many, but there are some who consider him as an icon of maryada (moral standards), for some he is imam-e-hind (spiritual leader). This is an issue of faith for all sections of society that there should be a temple at his birthplace,” Bhagwat said during three-day lecture series, Bharat of Future: An RSS Perspective, organised in New Delhi in September.

“The issue of urban naxalims is being taken very seriously by the RSS. Their networks operating through academia, media and social sector pose as threat to the country’s security and this needs to be addressed,” said one functionary on condition of anonymity. Urban naxals is a recently coined term for left-wing intellectuals who, the authorities allege, have links to Maoist organisations. Bhagwat’s speech last year was heavily annotated with political messaging, raising concerns over policy issues such as demonetisation, state of small scale enterprises, employment and the farm crisis.

Over the past few years the Sangh has pushed its cadre to counter the “Left propaganda” by publishing articles and books. For instance, RSS ideologues were encouraged to counter the narrative that the RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle; and that it was involved in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. “The speech will come in the backdrop of the forthcoming assembly and LS so there will be mention of political issues, but the essence of the speech will be more social than electoral. The issues of secularism, RSS not being anti-Muslim, their view on women and Dalits... could again be elaborated on in the speech,” said Dilip Deodhar, author and columnist who writes on the RSS.

Other issues that are likely to be part of the speech are the centenary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre next year and the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 23:45 IST