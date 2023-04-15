Ramayana’s irrigation lessons among topics in UGC’s draft proposal

Lessons on plastic and cataract surgeries described in ancient Indian text Sushruta Samhita; significance of agriculture and irrigation as emphasized in the Ramayana and Mahabharata; vedic concepts of astronomy; and references of Mathematics in Vedas. These are among the topics suggested by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to higher education institutions to start courses on Indian Knowledge System (IKS). The suggestions are made in the draft guidelines issued by the UGC on Thursday for “incorporating Indian Knowledge in Higher Education Curricula”. (File Photo)

The suggestions are made in the draft guidelines issued by the UGC on Thursday for “incorporating Indian Knowledge in Higher Education Curricula”. The draft guidelines are issued in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that recommends induction of IKS at all levels of education. The UGC has issued the draft in the public domain seeking suggestions from stakeholders.

The draft norms aim to help higher education institutions to develop courses that will introduce the students to all aspects of IKS which are related to their fields of study and to promote interest in knowing and exploring more.

Therefore, it suggested that every student enrolled in an undergraduate or postgraduate programme should be encouraged to take credit courses in IKS amounting in all to at least 5% of the total mandated credits. “At least 50% of the credits apportioned to the IKS should be related to the major discipline and should be accounted for the credits assigned to the major discipline,” the draft stated.

In other words, students will opt for IKS courses related to their major discipline. For instance, students who are enrolled in undergraduate programmes in medicine may take credit courses in Indian Systems of Medicine, including understanding of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, the draft guidelines explained. Similarly, those pursuing undergraduate programme in Mathematics, can take up IKS courses in their respective discipline.

The draft guidelines come days after the UGC released the final norms National Credit Framework (NCeF) under which students will now be allowed to earn credits from their expertise in various aspects of IKS.

Among the other topics suggested in the draft norms are Vedic references to metals and metals working; significance of architecture and materials in Ramayana and Mahabharata; Foundational Texts of Indian Religious Sampradayas, from the Vedic period to the Bhakti traditions of different regions; place of Mathematics in Jaina literature; and Natyasastra on the nature and purpose of fine arts, among others.

Meanwhile, the draft guidelines also suggested that students may be allowed to opt for internship/apprenticeship in any of the disciplines/topics that are part of IKS. “Wherever possible, the students may be encouraged to choose a suitable topic related to IKS for their project work in the 7/8th semesters of the UG programme,” it added.

