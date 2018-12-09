Ramdas Athawale slapped by unidentified person at a Maharashtra event

Republic Party Of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale was slapped by an unidentified person during an event at Netaji ground in Ambernath on Friday.

The man, Pravin Gosavi, who was stopped from further attacking Athawale is injured as more than 20 to 30 people beat him. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is out of danger, said the police. He will be arrested later and will be produced in court. A case was being registered at the time of going to press.

Reacting to the incident, party spokesperson and national general secretary Avinash Mahatekar blamed local police for not making enough security arrangements for the party leader’s visit. “The incident occurred while Athawale was leaving the venue. There was not enough security arrangements made by the local police despite him having Z plus security cover as a Union minister,” Mahatekar said.

#WATCH Maha: People thrash Pravin Gosavi, a worker of the youth wing of Republican Party of India, who slapped Union Minister & party leader Ramdas Athawale at an event in Thane y'day. Gosavi has been admitted to a hospital. FIR registered against him, investigation on. (08.12) pic.twitter.com/zvYmNaV8Wi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2018

Bhagwan Bhalerao, president, RPI party, Ulhasnagar, said, a bandh will be called on Sunday to protest against the incident. “The bandh will be imposed in Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan. We have demanded the police take strict action against the person.”

