Moon sighting in India: Crescent sighted in Delhi, Ramzan fasts to begin from Thursday

The crescent moon was sighted in India on Wednesday evening, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramzan from Thursday, the moon sighting committees of Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid confirmed. Dhul Hijjah moon sighting LIVE: The crescent moon was sighted in India on Wednesday, marking the arrival of Ramzan. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)

The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of Ramzan (or Ramadan in Arabic), the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri mosque, confirmed that the crescent moon was seen in Delhi and that fasting will begin from Thursday. Syed Shaban Bukhari, who is the Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, also declared that the moon was sighted.

A statement from Darul Quaza Imarat Shariah, which looks after the religious affairs in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, said the crescent was seen in parts of Bihar.

The month of Ramazan in India typically begins a day after Middle East and Western countries due to the moon sighting. For Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Middle East and Europe, the crescent moon was sighted on Tuesday and the first day began on Wednesday. Other countries, including Oman, Qatar and the UAE also made similar announcements.

Observing fast during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, requiring believers to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex during daylight hours. Observant Muslims are also encouraged to donate to the poor (zakaat).

During this month, a special prayer, Taraweeh, are also offered in mosques in the evening. In the Taraweeh prayers, the entire Quran is recited and it continues till the sighting of the Eid moon.