Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Top 100+ Ramzan Kareem wishes, images, status, greetings, GIFs to share with your loved ones

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Muslims around the globe are gearing up to mark the auspicious month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan or Ramazan. The holy month begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon. This year, the festival of Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on the evening of Wednesday, February 18. Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Mark Ramadan with these special wishes, greetings and more. (ChatGPT) Also Read | Ramadan 2026 date and timetable: Will fasting begin on February 18 or 19? See namaz timings for Saudi Arabia, India, UK To mark the occasion, here are Ramadan messages, wishes, quotes, and status updates you can share with loved ones. Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Wishes for loved ones 1. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 May this sacred month bring peace, patience, and endless blessings into your life 🤍 2. Wishing you a Ramadan filled with faith, forgiveness, and divine mercy 🤲✨ 3. May your fasts be easy, your prayers be answered, and your heart be at peace this Ramadan 🌙💫 4. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 May Allah shower you with health, happiness, and prosperity 💖 5. Let this Ramadan cleanse your soul and strengthen your iman 🤍🌙 6. May the holy month fill your home with serenity and your heart with gratitude 🏡✨ 7. Ramadan is here 🌙 A time to pause, pray, and purify the soul 🤲 8. Sending you warm wishes for a blessed and meaningful Ramadan 💫🌙 9. May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds this Ramadan 🤍🤲 10. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 May every sunset bring you closer to Allah ✨ 11. A month of mercy, forgiveness, and blessings is upon us 🌙🤍 12. May this Ramadan renew your faith and uplift your spirit ✨🙏 13. Wishing you peace in your heart and light in your prayers this Ramadan 🌙💛 14. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 May your duas be answered and your sins forgiven 🤲 15. Let the lessons of Ramadan guide you all year long 🌙✨

Ramadan Mubarak 2026!

16. May Allah grant you patience in fasting and sincerity in worship 🤍🌙 17. Ramadan is not just about fasting, but about becoming better 🌱✨ 18. Wishing you a month full of reflection, kindness, and compassion 🌙🤍 19. May this Ramadan bring you closer to those you love and to Allah 💞🤲 20. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 May your nights be filled with prayer and peace ✨ 21. A blessed Ramadan to you and your family 🌙🏡 22. May the crescent moon light your path with hope and faith 🌙✨ 23. Ramadan teaches us gratitude, humility, and self-discipline 🤍🌙 24. May your heart find contentment in remembrance of Allah 🤲✨ 25. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 A beautiful reminder to slow down and reconnect 🤍 Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Greetings for friends and family 26. May Allah replace your worries with peace this Ramadan 🌙💫 27. Sending prayers for strength, mercy, and guidance this holy month 🤲🌙 28. Ramadan is the month of healing souls and softening hearts 🤍✨ 29. May your fasts purify your soul and your prayers elevate you 🌙🙏 30. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 Let faith lead the way ✨

Ramadan Mubarak 2026! (HT Digital)

31. A month to forgive, to love, and to grow 🌙🤍 32. May Allah’s blessings be multiplied for you this Ramadan 💫🤲 33. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 May your home be filled with barakah 🏡✨ 34. Let this Ramadan bring clarity to your heart and purpose to your life 🌙🤍 35. Wishing you a peaceful fast and a spiritually rich Ramadan 🙏✨ 36. Ramadan reminds us that patience is power 🌙💛 37. May Allah grant you ease and acceptance in all acts of worship 🤲🌙 38. A blessed Ramadan to all 🌙 May kindness be your constant 🤍 39. Ramadan is the season of mercy—embrace it fully ✨🌙 40. May your prayers rise and your soul shine this Ramadan 🤍✨ 41. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 May Allah’s light guide you always 🤲 42. A month to reset the heart and renew faith 🌙💫 43. May every iftar bring gratitude and every suhoor bring strength 🍽️✨ 44. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 Let compassion lead your actions 🤍 45. May this holy month bring you closer to your true self 🌙🙏

Ramadan Mubarak 2026! (Giphy)

46. Ramadan is the time to let go of negativity and embrace faith ✨🤍 47. Wishing you a Ramadan filled with hope and healing 🌙💛 48. May Allah reward you abundantly for every good intention 🤲✨ 49. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 May peace follow you wherever you go 🤍 50. Let this Ramadan be a turning point for the better 🌙✨ Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Facebook and WhatsApp status 51. A gentle reminder: Allah’s mercy knows no limits 🤍🌙 52. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 May your heart find comfort in prayer 🤲 53. May this month inspire kindness in every word and action ✨🤍 54. Ramadan is a gift—cherish every moment 🌙💫 55. May Allah bless you with strength in fasting and joy in giving 🤲✨ 56. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 A beautiful journey of the soul 🤍 57. May your days be productive and your nights spiritually uplifting 🌙🙏 58. Ramadan teaches us to be mindful and merciful 🤍✨ 59. Wishing you barakah in time, health, and faith this Ramadan 🌙💛 60. May Allah accept even the smallest of your good deeds 🤲✨

Ramadan Mubarak 2026! (Tenor)

61. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 May gratitude fill your heart 🤍 62. A month to reconnect with faith and disconnect from distractions 🌙✨ 63. May Allah ease your burdens and multiply your blessings 🤲💫 64. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 Let your faith shine brighter than ever ✨ 65. May this Ramadan bring calm to your mind and peace to your soul 🤍🌙 66. Ramadan is the art of self-control and spiritual growth 🌙✨ 67. Wishing you endless rewards for your patience and prayers 🤲🤍 68. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 A time to heal, hope, and believe 💫 69. May Allah fill your heart with contentment this holy month 🤍🌙 70. Ramadan reminds us that simplicity brings clarity ✨🤲 71. A blessed Ramadan to you and your loved ones 🌙💞 72. May your faith deepen with every passing day of Ramadan 🤍✨ 73. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 Let love and mercy guide you 🤲 74. May Allah grant you wisdom, peace, and forgiveness 🌙💫 75. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 A fresh start for the soul 🤍

Ramadan Mubarak 2026! (Canva)

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Messages and greetings 76. May your good deeds weigh heavily on the scale this Ramadan 🤲✨ 77. Ramadan is about becoming the best version of yourself 🌙🌱 78. Wishing you light in your heart and strength in your faith 🤍✨ 79. May Allah answer your silent prayers this Ramadan 🤲🌙 80. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 A month of reflection and renewal ✨ 81. May every fast bring you closer to Allah 🤍🌙 82. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 Let humility shape your heart 🤲 83. A sacred month to nurture faith and kindness ✨🤍 84. May Allah bless your intentions and actions alike 🌙💫 85. Ramadan Kareem 🌙 A time to forgive and be forgiven 🤍 86. May your home be filled with warmth and duas 🏡🤲 87. Ramadan teaches us the beauty of restraint and gratitude 🌙✨ 88. Wishing you peace, patience, and purpose this Ramadan 🤍💛 89. May Allah grant you strength today and serenity always 🌙🤲 90. Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 Walk gently, pray deeply ✨

Ramadan Mubarak 2026! (Canva)