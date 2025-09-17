Farooq Abdullah's ‘wrath of Allah’ reply on J&K highway disruption

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday responded to the criticism of his party's administration amid the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway and its impact on the UT's apple crop. Jammu & Kashmir National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.(PTI)

Vehicular movement on this key stretch of National Highway (NH-44), a supply route for the Kashmir Valley, has been affected for over two weeks due to rainfall-triggered landslides.

Speaking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah attributed the recent challenges, monsoon fury, and landslides to divine wrath, suggesting distancing from faith may be a cause.

"Politics will never stop in Kashmir. Some people's houses run on this politics. They receive money from Delhi and manage to survive on it... Did people damage the mountains or bring rain? It was the wrath of Allah because we are far from Him. It is because we don't offer ‘namaz’,” Abdullah said in a video shared by ANI.

"Such difficulties awaken us to turn towards Allah. Look at what is happening in Gaza today, where thousands are dying. Is any Muslim country raising its voice on it?" he added.

Earlier today, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Farooq's son, inspected the ongoing road restoration works at the severely damaged Tharad area along the vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway, PTI reported.

He directed officials to expedite the process, noting that the prolonged closure is severely impacting the supply of essentials, including fresh fruit.

On Tuesday, Omar Abdullah also discussed the condition of National Highway 44 (NH-44) during a video conference with Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

"The condition of NH 44 was discussed in considerable detail. The Union Minister issued some instructions that are aimed at addressing the current crisis and we expect to see those implemented immediately so that regular movement of trucks is no longer hindered," Omar Abdullah said.

Earlier this week, political parties in J&K held protests to demand the immediate clearance of fruit-laden trucks stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for a month.