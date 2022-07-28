Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Ranchi Airport bomb scare a hoax', officials
'Ranchi Airport bomb scare a hoax', officials

According to the officials, the Bomb Disposal Squad thoroughly checked the place and nothing suspicious was found.
Published on Jul 28, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The bomb threat received from an unknown caller on Thursday at the Ranchi airport in the state of Jharkhand has been declared hoax. The Director of Ranchi Airport, KL Agrawal informed that ‘a thorough security check was done and nothing suspicious was found.’

The news of a possibly implanted bomb at the Birsa Munda Airport swirled the atmosphere into chaos. However, the when the Bomb Disposal Squad was called upon to investigate the matter, nothing suspicious was discovered.

The domestic airport named after Indian tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda serves the capital city of the state of Jharkhand, Ranchi and is managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In a report by AAI, the airport was ranked first alongside Udaipur in the customer satisfaction survey among the 55 contending airports last month.

