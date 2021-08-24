Rane’s arrest sets off a fresh war of words

The arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday over his controversial remarks on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray sparked a political row.

The Shiv Sena demanded Rane’s expulsion from the Union Cabinet and the Congress said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders need empathy and treatment for mental health. The BJP didn’t condone Rane’s remarks, but stood by its leader and said the action taken against him was uncalled for when similar remarks by Sena leaders, including CM Thackeray, go unnoticed.

BJP national president JP Nadda said they aren’t scared and the ‘JanAshirwad Yatra’ -- in which newly inducted Union ministers are addressing rallies across the nation -- will continue in Rane’s absence.

“The arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane ji by the Maharashtra government violates constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor pressured by it. They (MVA partners) are troubled by the immense support the BJP is getting in the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’. We will continue to fight democratically, the journey will continue,” Nadda tweeted.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis didn’t condone Rane’s remarks and said people should refrain from passing derogatory remarks against people holding constitutional posts. “However, the arrest is uncalled for and is driven by political vendetta. It is a gross misuse of power and the police force is being used to suppress dissident voices. The violence in Maharashtra is state-sponsored,” said Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly.

Fadnavis also warned the Shiv Sena over attacks on BJP offices in the state. “We do not advocate violent protest or reaction, but we will also not tolerate the attacks on our offices. It is strange that the police force has also been taking action on the directions of their political bosses. If you are taking action against Rane, why was there no action taken against chief minister Uddhavji Thackeray for his inflammatory language in his Dussehra rally speech or against the leaders who instigate workers to attack or call the PM a thief?” he said.

Fadnavis said the party stands by Rane and his arrest was illegal as he was neither given the opportunity to explain nor served with a notice.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil joined in and said Union ministers have protection from arrest under the Constitution.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies condemned Rane’s remarks and endorsed the police action against him.

Sena’s Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding Rane’s expulsion from the Cabinet. “Rane has belittled the constitutional framework by his statement. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra conceptualised by the PM was to seek the blessings of the people. Instead, Rane has been issuing statements for cheap publicity. He has lost his mental balance and has been ranting just to woo his political bosses,” Raut said.

State Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil also condemned the remarks. “The statement made by Rane is certainly condemnable. The derogatory remarks against the chief minister is an insult of the people of Maharashtra. Such language was never used by a political leader in the past. This has also become an example for people of the state and the country to know the type of people selected by PM Narendra Modi and BJP-led government at the Centre,” Patil said.

“All the political parties need to rethink about giving importance to the people who use such language. Even if the BJP is angry and hates Uddhav Thackeray, using such language against the chief minister is unfortunate and will have to be condemned,” Patil said when asked if the standard of politics is going down.

He also chose to defend the Sena over agitations at several places and said that the party has been behaving responsibly ever since Uddhav Thackeray became the CM. But he clarified that not only Sena workers but even the common people are hurt by the derogatory remarks against their CM “and reaction would have come at a few places”

NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik said the BJP was looking to carry out “politics of violence by disturbing law and order” in Maharashtra. “But it will not be accepted by the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “No matter how many clashes, scandals and pressure from the (Narendra) Modi government at the Centre, the MVA government is not becoming unstable. In fact, it is becoming more and more popular. This is the reason BJP leaders have started using foul language, which shows their helplessness and depression. They (BJP leaders) need empathy, compassion and mental (health) treatment.”