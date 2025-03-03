Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia gets relief from Supreme Court: Key observations made by top court today

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media weeks after the apex court directed him to stop airing the podcast. Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber officials to record his statement.

The move comes amid a row over Allahbadia's crass remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent.'

An official said that on Monday, Allahbadia appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber officials to record his statement regarding the case of obscenity it has registered against him and others.

"In his statement, Allahbadia admitted that he made a mistake by making controversial comments on the YouTube show, for which he is being criticised," he said.

Here are 5 directions by the Supreme Court today on Ranveer Allabadia: