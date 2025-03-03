Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia gets relief from Supreme Court: Key observations made by top court today
The Supreme Court asked podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to give undertaking 'The Ranveer Show' suitable for all age groups.
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media weeks after the apex court directed him to stop airing the podcast.
The move comes amid a row over Allahbadia's crass remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent.'
An official said that on Monday, Allahbadia appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber officials to record his statement regarding the case of obscenity it has registered against him and others.
Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia row: Supreme Court questions his 'quality of humour', says can't be 'free for all'
"In his statement, Allahbadia admitted that he made a mistake by making controversial comments on the YouTube show, for which he is being criticised," he said.
Here are 5 directions by the Supreme Court today on Ranveer Allabadia:
- The Supreme Court asked podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to give undertaking 'The Ranveer Show' suitable for all age groups.
- The top court also refused to allow Ranveer Allahbadia to travel abroad for now, saying permission can be granted after he joins the probe.
- The apex court also barred YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia from talking about the ‘India’s Got Latent' case in 'The Ranveer Show'.
- The Supreme Court also allowed the podcaster to resume airing 'The Ranveer Show' subject to the undertaking of maintaining decency in his shows.