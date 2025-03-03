Ranveer Allahbadia row: Supreme Court questions his 'quality of humour', says can't be 'free for all'

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Hearing YouTube celebrity Ranveer Allahbadia's plea in connection with the India's Got Latent row, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government to suggest measures that prevent the telecast of programs which are not acceptable to the norms of "our society" but don't impinge upon the fundamental right of free speech and expression. The court criticised the YouTuber and his remarks on the controversial YouTube show, saying using filthy language in the garb of humour isn't a display of talent. Ranveer Allahbadia has over 83 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

"They submit that to prevent the telecast or airing of programs which are not acceptable to the known norms of our society, some regulatory measures may be required. We have requested SG to deliberate upon and suggest such measures which shall not impinge the fundamental right of free speech and expression but also be effective enough to ensure that it is within the bounds of 19(4)," Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying.

The court said any draft regulatory measures shall be brought into the public domain to invite suggestions from all stakeholders before taking any legislative or judicial measure. "We are inclined to expand the scope of this proceeding," the court added.

Justice Surya Kant observed that the Supreme Court doesn't want a regulatory regime that leads to censorship. "But it can't be free for all," he was quoted as saying by Live Law.

He also criticised Ranveer Allahbadia's "quality of humour".

"See the quality of humour he has... humour is something the entire family can enjoy, nobody feels embarrassed. Using all filthy language is not talent," he observed.

He observed that there can be "very limited regulatory measures which must not lead to censorship" but have "some element of control".

"It is a question for feeding posterity also. Something needs to be done. If somebody wants to watch something on the channel, let them," he added.

Supreme Court allows Allahbadia to resume uploading podcasts

Meanwhile, in a relief to the podcaster, the apex court allowed Allahbadia to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media. The court had asked him to stop airing the podcast during the last hearing.

Last month, the court severely criticised Allahbadia for making vulgar remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, saying such behaviour should be condemned.

"Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him," the court said, according to Bar and Bench.