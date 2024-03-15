 Rape accused kills girl’s father, brother; survivor goes missing in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Rape accused kills girl’s father, brother; survivor goes missing in Madhya Pradesh

Shruti Tomar
Mar 16, 2024 06:14 AM IST

A 52-year-old railway employee and his eight-year-old son in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Friday were allegedly killed by a 19-year-old man accused of raping the government employee’s teen daughter, who was later found missing, police said.

Preliminary probe indicated that the father and the son were killed with some sharp-edged weapon, police said. (Getty Images)
The incident came to light after the 14-year-old rape survivor sent a voice message from her father’s phone to her grandfather immediately after the murders committed by the rape accused, Mukul Kumar, who is also their neighbour, police said.

“As the girl’s grandfather informed police, a team rushed to the house – a government quarter – that was found locked from outside. Police broke the lock and found the railway employee in a pool of blood on the floor while the son’s body was recovered from a fridge,” Jabalpur superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said. “The minor girl, however, was found missing,” he added.

“In September, a case was filed against Mukul Kumar under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Posco) Act after he allegedly raped the girl. He was arrested and sent to prison but was released on bail a few days ago,” Singh said.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage of the area outside the railway employee’s house and a detailed probe is underway. “A search is on for the accused and the minor rape survivor,” Singh said. Police said the railway employee and his children had moved to the government quarter after his wife’s death last year.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

