Rape not cofirmed in case of 15-yr-old girl seen walking naked in video: Police

After registering a case of alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, police said no evidence of sexual assault was found during the medical examination and the girl is said to have mental health problems. A grainy 15-second CCTV footage of a girl walking naked on the road sparked outrage online on Wednesday.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson, Swati Maliwal, shared the video asking people to contemplate “how high the spirits of criminals” are in the country that they made the girl walk after raping them.

“If strict steps are not taken today, then one day the situation will go out of control,” she tweeted in Hindi.

मुरादाबाद में गैंगरेप के बाद आरोपियों ने सड़क पर नग्न अवस्था में नाबालिग बच्ची को घुमाया। सोचिए आज हमारे देश में अपराधियों के हौसले कितने बुलंद हैं। आज कड़े कदम नहीं उठाए गए तो एक दिन स्तिथि काबू से बाहर चली जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/KJncXshygj — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 22, 2022

The incident reportedly took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area. Police said they had registered an FIR and arrested an accused on the basis of complaint filed by the girl's uncle but, later, her parents denied any sexual assault while recording their statements before the magistrate.

"The incident occurred around a fortnight ago and an accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman. The matter is under investigation," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Moradabad range Shalabh Mathur said, as quoted by PTI.

Hemant Kutiyal, SSP Moradabad, said the girl, according to her parents, is having mental problems since her childhood and no such incident occurred.

"A video is going viral on social media in which a girl is seen walking naked. Her uncle gave a complaint of sexual assault & on that basis, Police registered the FIR. Later her parents' statements were recorded & they denied any sexual assault," ANI quoted the officer as saying.

“Her parents said that their daughter is having mental problems since childhood and no such incident has happened. We conducted her medical examination and found no sexual assault,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON