Home / India News / Rape not cofirmed in case of 15-yr-old girl seen walking naked in video: Police

Rape not cofirmed in case of 15-yr-old girl seen walking naked in video: Police

india news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 02:20 PM IST

The incident took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The incident reportedly took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area. (HT File)
The incident reportedly took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area. (HT File)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

After registering a case of alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, police said no evidence of sexual assault was found during the medical examination and the girl is said to have mental health problems. A grainy 15-second CCTV footage of a girl walking naked on the road sparked outrage online on Wednesday.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson, Swati Maliwal, shared the video asking people to contemplate “how high the spirits of criminals” are in the country that they made the girl walk after raping them.

“If strict steps are not taken today, then one day the situation will go out of control,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The incident reportedly took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area. Police said they had registered an FIR and arrested an accused on the basis of complaint filed by the girl's uncle but, later, her parents denied any sexual assault while recording their statements before the magistrate.

"The incident occurred around a fortnight ago and an accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman. The matter is under investigation," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Moradabad range Shalabh Mathur said, as quoted by PTI.

Hemant Kutiyal, SSP Moradabad, said the girl, according to her parents, is having mental problems since her childhood and no such incident occurred.

"A video is going viral on social media in which a girl is seen walking naked. Her uncle gave a complaint of sexual assault & on that basis, Police registered the FIR. Later her parents' statements were recorded & they denied any sexual assault," ANI quoted the officer as saying.

“Her parents said that their daughter is having mental problems since childhood and no such incident has happened. We conducted her medical examination and found no sexual assault,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
uttar pradesh rape moradabad + 1 more
uttar pradesh rape moradabad

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out