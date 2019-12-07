e-paper
Rape victim’s body reaches her village in Unnao

There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Unnao
A police convoy with the ambulance carrying the corpse of 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burnt injuries last night at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, passes through Noida-Greater Noida Expressway while on the way to Unnao.
A police convoy with the ambulance carrying the corpse of 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burnt injuries last night at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, passes through Noida-Greater Noida Expressway while on the way to Unnao.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrives in her native village here on Saturday.

The body reached the village after 9.00 pm amid heavy police arrangements to avoid any untoward incident There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders.

Fire brigade has also been deployed in the village, where senior officers are camping since morning.

After battling for her life with more than 90 per cent burns for almost 40 hours, the 23-year-old woman died following a cardiac arrest on Friday night at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her.

Five accused persons, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

