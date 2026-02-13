Raped, filmed, forced to convert: Shocking details in gangrape of Class 11 girl in Bhopal

Shocking details have emerged about the alleged gang rape of a Class 11 student in Bhopal. The case involves allegations of rape in four different cars and blackmail messages sent to the victim. An SIT is being formed to probe the details of the case and to determine whether other girls were also targeted by the accused.

The incident unfolded earlier this month after the minor was raped by accused Osaf Ali Khan in a Thar. The incident was filmed by the accused's friend, who then raped her multiple times in four different cars after blackmailing her with the video.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping the girl, extorting money from her and trying to force her to convert.

While a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Thursday to probe the details of the case and determine whether other girls were also targeted by the accused, details pointing to a larger conspiracy have also surfaced.

Police stated that Osali Ali Khan (20) raped the minor multiple times, while his friend Mohammad Maaz Khan (23), a gym owner, filmed the crime and blackmailed her.

The girl filed the complaint on February 2 and the police arrested both under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Freedom of Religion Act, and the Information Technology Act.

“The minor student was raped by accused Osaf Ali Khan for the first time in Khanugaon area in Thar a few weeks ago. Maaz had shot the video from outside using an iPhone. Later, Osaf raped her multiple times in four different luxury cars by blackmailing her with the video. Maaz also sexually harassed her by sending obscene messages. They forced the girl for conversion,” the police said on Friday.

Cop suspended for ties to accused Head constable Gyanendra Divedi, posted at the Kohefija police station, was suspended after his alleged links with Maaz came to light. He was reportedly paid ₹50,000 for assisting Maaz during the investigation.

The SIT, led by additional commissioner of police Ankita Khatarkar, will investigate if the details of the case and if the accused has targeted other women in past.

Maaz also confessed during investigation on Thursday that they had planned a conspiracy against the girl, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-3) Abhinav Chauksey said

The police also recovered obscene messages sent to the girl and details confirming the presence of the accused at the crime scenes. However, the mobile phones used to shoot the video were thrown away by the accused in Rajasthan.