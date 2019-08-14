Raped, minor gives birth to stillborn in Jamshedpur

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:49 IST

Jamshedpur: A teenager, who was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old teacher on December 15 last year, gave birth to a stillborn baby in a Jamshedpur hospital on Tuesday, the police said.

“The matter had come to fore when a sahiya [health worker] examined and found her to be pregnant for seven months after her family members brought her to the village anganwadi [rural child care centre] on July 22 this year,” Jeetendra Kumar, Rajnagar police station officer-in-charge said on Wednesday.

“We have collected DNA samples of victim’s stillborn baby today at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital, Jamshedpur, and will be sending it for DNA tests for advanced forensic laboratory so that scientific evidence could be produced in the court against the accused,” he added.

The suspect, Burgi Tiu, had fled from the village after he came to know about the registration of a case against him, the police said. He was finally arrested on July 25.

The survivor, 13, who studies in class sixth, has alleged in the first information report (FIR) that Burgi Tiu had raped her on December 15 last year when she had gone out to relieve herself.

“He dragged me to his house near the jungle. I cried and shouted requesting him to let me go but he raped me. He then threatened me of dire consequences if I told anything about this to anyone. I didn’t tell anything to anyone out of fear,” the FIR read.

The survivor is an orphan and lives at her paternal aunt’s house along with her four siblings.

Citing statements of villagers, police said that Burgi Tiu was a habitual offender and had earlier raped his sister-in-law. He has a daughter from his wife’s sister too.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:49 IST