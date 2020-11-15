e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar and other monuments to #GoBlue on World Children’s Day

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar and other monuments to #GoBlue on World Children’s Day

UNICEF in partnership with Parliamentarian’s Group for Children (PGC) is organizing a Climate Parliament with Children on November 20, under the leadership of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and 30 members of Parliament.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Iconic monuments will light up in blue under the #GoBlue campaign
Iconic monuments will light up in blue under the #GoBlue campaign(HT Photo)
         

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar and other monuments across India will #GoBlue on the World Children’s Day on November 20 in solidarity with child rights and the impact of Covid-19 on children’s lives, the UNICEF said.

Iconic monuments will light up in blue under the #GoBlue campaign, it said.

On the occasion of World Children’s Day, UNICEF said, this year’s activities will occur in the virtual and the digital spaces. “Along with grownups, children will also wear masks and maintain physical distance. That, however, does not mean that children’s voices will be any quieter – children will be Masked but not Muted! this World Children’s Day,” the UN body said in a statement.

UNICEF in partnership with Parliamentarian’s Group for Children (PGC) is organizing a Climate Parliament with Children on November 20, under the leadership of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and 30 members of Parliament. “Children will discuss the impact of climate change with the parliamentarians and present a Charter of Demands on climate action. The participant parliamentarians are expected to sign a letter of commitment to support integrating children’s rights and voices to climate action and adaptation plans,” it said.

“Monuments across the country – the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace), Prime Minister’s Office (North and South Block), the Parliament House and Qutub Minar in New Delhi, and other historical buildings, landmarks and key government buildings across India – will #GoBlue on November 20, standing in solidarity for child rights and the impact of Covid-19 and climate change on their lives,” it said.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In