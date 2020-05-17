e-paper
Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer tests Covid +ve

india Updated: May 17, 2020 23:40 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
New Delhi: An assistant commissioner of police (ACP), posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has tested positive for the Covid-19 following which six of his colleagues have been quarantined, a senior official at the President’s house said on Sunday.

The ACP has been hospitalised, while his office and nearby areas are being sanitised, the official added. So far, the authorities have been able to identify six contacts of the patient and their samples have been sent for testing.

According to an official, the ACP lives in a government housing colony in East Delhi’s Karkardooma and used to commute daily to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While the ACP’s office is in the main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was away from President’s secretariat which houses the office of the President of India and his top officials.

Even as the police officer had access to the main building, his duty, however, was not in the main building, the official added.

Last month, authorities sealed at least 125 staff quarters inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex and ordered the inhabitants to strictly maintain self-isolation after a relative of a staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker of Rashtrapati Bhavan tested positive after she came in contact with her mother who died of Covid-19 complications at a private hospital near Karol Bagh.

President Ram Nath Kovind has minimized his public interactions in this pandemic and holds most of his meetings online. The President has also launched an austerity drive to reduce about 20% of the estate’s expenses and divert the money for welfare of the poor.

