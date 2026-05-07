Rat poison at centre of Mumbai family death probe, traced in watermelon

Almost 10 days after four members of a family in south Mumbai died allegedly due to food poisoning, police on Thursday said the deaths were caused by rat poison.

Four family members of Dokadia Family , died of suspected food poisoning at Mughal Building, Pydhonie in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 27, 2026. (HT Photos)

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Confirming the fresh twist in the case, police said that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in viscera (liver, kidney, spleen), stomach contents, bile, and abdominal fat samples of the deceased identified as Abdulla Dokadia (44), his wife Nasrin (35) and their daughters Aayesha (16) and Zaineb (13), PTI reported.

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The couple and their teenage daughters had reportedly died on April 27 after a dinner meal at their relative's place the previous night, HT reported earlier. Ruling out the case as a suicide pact, the police were investigating it as a case of food poisoning.

Deaths earlier linked to watermelon

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{{^usCountry}} The deaths were suspected to be linked to a watermelon that the family had consumed. The police had sent samples of the food they ate for dinner for forensic examination, including the watermelon and other food found at home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deaths were suspected to be linked to a watermelon that the family had consumed. The police had sent samples of the food they ate for dinner for forensic examination, including the watermelon and other food found at home. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a fresh probe, police on Thursday said the watermelon sample also tested positive for zinc phosphide, while all other food items were negative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a fresh probe, police on Thursday said the watermelon sample also tested positive for zinc phosphide, while all other food items were negative. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The report will be studied in depth. We will consult forensic doctors. Further probe in the case is underway," police were quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The report will be studied in depth. We will consult forensic doctors. Further probe in the case is underway," police were quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zinc phosphide is used primarily as a highly toxic acute rodenticide to control rats and mice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zinc phosphide is used primarily as a highly toxic acute rodenticide to control rats and mice. {{/usCountry}}

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"The forensic experts who examined the viscera of deceased Abdulla Dokadia, Nasrin (35), Aayesha (16) and Zaineb (13) found traces of zinc phosphide. It is, however, unclear whether the rat poison was consumed accidentally (or on purpose). So far, we have found no strong reason why the whole family would take such an extreme step," another official said.

A further probe is being conducted by the JJ Marg police station, which has recorded statements from kin and neighbours, he added.

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road, had hosted a get-together of relatives on the night of April 25. At around 1 am, hours after the guests had left, Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen, and their daughters, Ayesha and Zaineb, ate pieces of watermelon.

Family of four gone in a day

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It was initially reported that the four had dinner with Abdulla’s brothers, their children and other family members on April 26, where chicken pulao prepared by the Dokadias was served.

While the relatives left at 11.30pm, the Dokadias stayed up for a while. At around 1.30am, they cut a watermelon and ate half of it.

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However, their health started worsening on Sunday as all four started vomiting and developed diarrhea-like symptoms early on Sunday. The vomiting didn't stop despite taking medicines at home, following which they sought help from their relatives. They were admitted to MH Saboo Siddique Hospital in Dongri, a police officer told HT earlier.

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But as their condition worsened, they were shifted to JJ Hospital for advanced treatment. Zainab was the first to die, followed by her mother in the afternoon. Ayesha died at around 10.15pm, and her father shortly thereafter.

(With inputs from HT's Vinay Dalvi)

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