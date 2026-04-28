Family dinner ends in 4 deaths, cops suspect food poisoning

MUMBAI: Four members of a family from Pydhonie – a couple and their two teenage daughters – died on Sunday, after dinner with close relatives the previous night. Police have ruled out a suicide pact and are investigating it as a case of food poisoning. Mumbai, India,April 27_Four family members of Dokadia Family , died of suspected food poisoning at Mughal Building, Pydhonie in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 27, 2026. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times)

The deceased are Abdulla Abdul Kader Dokadia, 40, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 13. They lived in Mogul Building opposite the Pydhonie police station. JJ Marg police have registered four accidental death reports and are continuing to investigate the case.

Police said the family of four dined with relatives – Abdulla’s brothers, their children and other family members, on Saturday evening. The main course was chicken pulao prepared by the Dokadias.

The relatives left at 11.30pm, and the Dokadias stayed up for a while. At around 1.30am, they cut a watermelon and ate half of it.

All four started vomiting and developed diarrhoea-like symptoms early on Sunday. They took some medicine available at home but when the vomiting didn’t stop, they phoned relatives and sought help. All four were admitted to MH Saboo Siddique Hospital in Dongri, said a police officer.

However, when their condition worsened, they were shifted to JJ Hospital for advanced treatment. Zainab was the first to die, followed by her mother in the afternoon. Ayesha died at around 10.15pm and her father shortly thereafter.

“We have taken samples of the food they ate for dinner from their house and sent them for forensic examination. The watermelon and other food found at home has also been sent for forensic examination,” said a police officer.

Doctors who initially treated the family said they were in very poor condition when they were admitted to Saboo Siddique Hospital. “We are waiting for the histopathology report. Viscera samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina and reports are awaited. The cause of death will become clear once these reports are in,” the officer said, adding that the Food and Drug Administration is also looking into the incident.

Abdulla ran a mobile accessories shop in Andheri. “We do not suspect a suicide pact as we checked their mobiles and found nothing suspicious. Prima facie, it is a case of food poisoning,” said the police officer.