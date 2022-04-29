Ratan Tata speech, with PM by his side, wins hearts: ‘Dedicate my last years…’

Sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, industrialist Ratan Tata won many hearts with his speech as he addressed a government event in Assam. "Aaj Assam ka bahut important din hai...(today is a very important day for Assam," the 84-year-old tycoon said in Hindi, as he clarified that he was not very well-versed with the language, and underlined: "Whatever I say, I will say it from my heart."

"I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognises and is recognized by all," he underlined. "Today is a very important day in the history of the state of Assam. It is the day that raises Assam to a higher level in terms of healthcare and treatment of cancer... It really is a day that for cancer, which is not a rich man's disease, the state is being equipped to serve millions. None of this would have taken place if it was not for the chief minister... and of course without the support of the Prime Minister."

"It is humbling and a matter of pride that this event today is a culmination of very advance thinking."

On Thursday, PM Modi launched Asia’s largest cancer care network by inaugurating seven hospitals and laying foundations of as many more for the treatment of the disease. “There was a time when setting up one hospital in seven years was considered a big achievement. But today in Assam, seven new hospitals were inaugurated in a day. Three other cancer hospitals are under construction and the foundation stone of seven more have been laid,” Modi said at a public meeting in Dibrugarh.

“Such widespread and specialised cancer care network in Assam is needed as the state and rest of northeast has been witnessing a large number of cancer cases. Earlier patients from poor and middle-class families had to go outside the state for treatment," he added.

