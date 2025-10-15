Ravi Naik, Goa agriculture minister and former CM, dies at 79

Goa’s minister for agriculture and former chief minister Ravi Naik passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest late on Monday night, his family confirmed. Ravi Naik began his political career with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party in 1980 (X/@INCGoa)

Naik, 79, began his political career with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party in 1980, later joining the Congress. He served as chief minister on two occasions — in 1991 and again in 1994 — for a combined total of 850 days in office. He remained with the Congress until shortly before the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, when he joined the BJP.

He also served a brief stint as a Lok Sabha MP between 1998 and 1999.

Naik was appointed agriculture minister in the Pramod Sawant-led government.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant condoled his passing.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and cabinet minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as chief minister and minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s governance and people. His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief,” Sawant said on X (formerly Twitter).

Naik was admitted to a private hospital in Ponda, Goa, late on Monday night but was declared dead soon after.

He was regarded as one of the tallest leaders of the Hindu Bahujan Samaj, comprising numerically strong but historically oppressed communities.

Naik is survived by his wife, two sons — Roy and Ritesh Naik — their wives, and three grandchildren.